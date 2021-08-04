UrduPoint.com

PCB Allows Umar Akmal To Resume Cricket Activities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:12 PM

Umar had paid fine of PKR 4.2 million imposed on him by International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and PCB for breaching anti-corruption code.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Batter Umar Akmal was allowed to resume cricket activities by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Wednesday.

This permission to Umar Akmal is part of his rehabilitation program which started last month. Umar has shown remorse in the program completed to date. He also attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

His rehabilitation program is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the Pakistan domestic cricket season 2021-22.

CAS reduced Akmal’s 18-month to 12 months. He was suspended from all forms of the game after PCB found him guilty for being involved in suspicious activities before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

Remember, Umar paid fine of PKR 4.2 million imposed on him by International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and PCB for breaching anti-corruption code.

More Stories From Sports

