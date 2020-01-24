UrduPoint.com
PCB And ICC Hold Constructive Meetings

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:17 AM

International Cricket Council chief executive Manu Sawhney today concluded his two-day visit to Pakistan following positive and constructive meetings in Islamabad and Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):International Cricket Council chief executive Manu Sawhney today concluded his two-day visit to Pakistan following positive and constructive meetings in Islamabad and Lahore.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan accompanied Mr Sawhney and ICC General Manager - Commercial, Campbell Jamieson, to a meeting with Mrs Fahmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Both the officials visited the Lahore Safe City Project before receiving a presentation from the PCB team at the National Cricket Academy here on Thursday.

Mr Sawhney's visit was part of the ICC's initiative to meet all Members and brief them on the process to be adopted for the allocation of ICC Events in the 2023-2031 cycle comprising eight men's events, eight women's events, four men's U19 events and four Women's U19 events.

In the meeting with the PCB officials at the National Cricket Acaemy, Mr Sawhney and Mr Jamieson also made a detailed and comprehensive presentation on the ICC's expectations, criteria and selection process for the event hosts, including timelines for bid submissions.

Mr Sawhney also updated the PCB on the work being done by the ICC for cricket promotion, development, global strategy, financial growth, and also briefed on the challenges world cricket faces.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: "We had positive, constructive and wide-ranging meetings with the ICC in relation to the 2023-2031 event cycle. As part of our vision, we want to push on and host a number of ICC global events during the next rights cycle." "So, from that perspective, it was excellent to get an insight into the ICC's expectations and requirements so that we can accordingly plan and prepare our bid document." "We now have a clearer idea of what will be required from us and so we will now go away from this meeting and think through our strategy for approaching the bid process. We are determined and keen to host ICC Events in the next events cycle and understand this will not be a straightforward project. We will require a lot of support from the government as well all stakeholders." "It was also good to understand the work being done by the ICC in Dubai for the betterment of world cricket. As a responsible and key Member of the ICC, the PCB remains committed to playing its role in taking cricket to the next level."

