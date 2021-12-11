UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

PCB and ICC TV join hands for Pakistan v West Indies series

The partnership - part of the PCB’s efforts to increase its broadcast reach - will allow fans residing in the non-broadcast partner territories (Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and rest of the world, complete list below) to watch the most successful T20I side of the year in action.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2021) cricket fans from every corner of the globe will now be able to watch Babar Azam’s side in action against the West Indies as the Pakistan Cricket board enters a partnership with ICC TV.

ICC tv is available on web and android and iOS supported mobile devices. The countries where the West Indies tour of Pakistan can be watched live on ICC TV are: Andorra, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guyana, Heard Island, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgystan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Vietnam and Venezeula

The PCB, through its strategic planning, previously signed broadcast deals with Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America) to broadcast home international season and the HBL Pakistan Super League till 2023.

Fans in Pakistan can continue to live-stream all the action of the six white-ball matches on Daraz’s official app and listen to live commentary at FM106.2.

Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs from 13-22 December at the iconic National Stadium, Karachi.

