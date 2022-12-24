UrduPoint.com

PCB And NZC Agree To Shift 2nd Test To Karachi

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PCB and NZC agree to shift 2nd test to Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan cricket board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Saturday that it has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on 2 January with the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on 9, 11 and 13 January.

Revised itinerary: 26-30 December - 1st Test, Karachi 2-6 January – 2nd Test, Karachi 9 January – 1st ODI, Karachi11 January – 2nd ODI, Karachi13 January – 3rd ODI, Karachi

