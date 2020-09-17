UrduPoint.com
PCB And PTV Deal: Local Players To Get Maximum Benefits

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:57 PM

PCB and PTV deal: Local players to get maximum benefits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) The local players would gain the maximum benefit from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) lucrative broadcast deal with Pakistan Television, the latest reports said on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) signed a satellite deal for broadcast in Pakistan with ptv sports besides deal to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The deal that was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the Patron of PCB, will ensure broadcast of matches for 2020-2023 cycle.

PCB is likely to earn in excess of US$200 million over the three year-term while the broadcasting arrangement was made to provide for increasing revenues over the term of the cycle.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Member Cricket Committee Wasim Akram, Head Coach-cum-Chief Selector Misbahul Haq, Test captain Azahr Ali and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took part in a meeting with PM Imran as well.

Misbah and Hafeez expressed their reservations over the new regional domestic structure, which has reduced jobs and income for around 70 per cent of the players/officials in the country’s cricket setup.

Mani assured the duo, along with Prime Minister, that local players will be better off in the future as PCB will use the money, which it will receive from the broadcast deal, to resolve their concerns.

PM Imran also praised Hafeez’s performance in the recently concluded T20I series against England, while also expressing confidence in Misbah’s abilities as the team’s head coach and chief selector.

The Sources said that the players wanted to meet PM Imran without the presence of PCB officials but after the patron’s insistence, the board’s top brass was also invited inorder to hear the point of view of both sides in the same meeting.

