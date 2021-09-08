PCB and TransGroup International to partner for bilateral home series

TransGroup International has secured the rights for the five bilateral home series that will be hosted in Pakistan in the 2021-22 cricket season

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th September, 2021) TransGroup International has secured the rights for the five bilateral home series that will be hosted in Pakistan in the 2021-22 cricket season.

The upcoming cricket season is set to be one of the busiest home seasons in Pakistan’s cricketing history with tours by New Zealand and England (men’s and women’s) before next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup followed by tours by the West Indies and Australia.

TransGroup International will have the ground and sponsorship rights for the entire bilateral international cricket season which commences with the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday, 17 September.

Besides TransGroup International, Surf Excel, Lifebuoy and Tapal Tea will also be sponsoring the international bilateral cricket season as part of their existing partnership deals with the PCB.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “The upcoming international season is an incredibly exciting one for us and in particular for cricket fans across the country as we host four of the leading international sides in New Zealand, England’s men’s and women’s, West Indies and Australia.

“PCB and Transgroup International enjoy a long and mutually beneficial partnership that has strengthened further over the years. We are keen to deliver outstanding quality events for our passionate fans with the support of all stakeholders."

Group Director TransGroup International Rao Omar Hashim Khan: ‘’TransGroup International has been a proud partner of Pakistan cricket for almost three decades now and it gives me immense joy to see this partnership growing further. PCB's consistent efforts have resulted in a bumper home season with New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia touring Pakistan and we are keen to provide all our support to Pakistan cricket for these series."