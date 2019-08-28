UrduPoint.com
PCB Announce Penal For Pak Team Management's Interview Process

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team's player support personnel

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team's player support personnel.

The panel comprising Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out tomorrow, Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said a spokesman of the PCB here "The interviews for the Batting and Strength and Conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the Head Coach is filled",he said.

The spokesman said to maintain confidentiality,the PCB will not release the names of the candidates who will appear in the interview process.

