PCB Announces 17-member Squad For Asia Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2025 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Men’s National Selection Committee has announced Pakistan squads for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29 August to 28 September. The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September.
The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9 to 28 September. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Oman and UAE.
17-member squad:
Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.
Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):
29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time
30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time
1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time
2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time
4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time
5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time
7 September – Final – 7pm local time
ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final):
12 September – Oman v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time
14 September – India v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time
17 September – UAE v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time
20-26 September – Super Fours fixtures (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)
28 September – Final, DICS, 6pm local time
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB announces 17-member squad for Asia Cup1 minute ago
-
Rising Stars White wins Independence Day hockey match5 hours ago
-
Chengdu: A city where history marries modernity10 hours ago
-
PMYP-Lahore Qalandars cricket trials in twin cities a resounding success1 day ago
-
Nolberto Solano begins new chapter with Pakistan football as head coach1 day ago
-
Body of Chinese mountaineer recovered1 day ago
-
LBA hosts Independence Day bridge tournament1 day ago
-
Shooting competition held at SSU headquarters to celebrate Independence Day,”Maarka-e-Haq” Victo ..2 days ago
-
Independence Day ,“Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations concluded with 160 sporting events across Sindh2 days ago
-
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain2 days ago
-
National team’s training camp kicks off2 days ago
-
Emma overjoyed to receive Youth Excellence Award2 days ago