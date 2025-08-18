Open Menu

PCB Announces 17-member Squad For Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2025 | 12:10 AM

PCB announces 17-member squad for Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Men’s National Selection Committee has announced Pakistan squads for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29 August to 28 September. The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September.

The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9 to 28 September. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Oman and UAE.

17-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7 September – Final – 7pm local time

ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final):

12 September – Oman v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

14 September – India v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

17 September – UAE v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

20-26 September – Super Fours fixtures (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)

28 September – Final, DICS, 6pm local time

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islami ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of J ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice

26 minutes ago
 IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

3 hours ago
 AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's mo ..

AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation

4 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

4 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

4 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

6 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

6 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports