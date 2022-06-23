UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces 18-man Squad For The Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Sameer Tahir Published June 23, 2022 | 01:27 PM

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

PCB has recalled spinner Yasir Shah into the Test series squad.

An 18-man squad for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in July, was unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

PCB has finally called up spinner Yasir Shah.

Having taken 24 wickets at an average of 19.33, Yasir was crucial to Pakistan's 2-1 triumph over Sri Lanka on their previous tour to the country in 2015. He returns to the side after recovering his previous level of fitness. In August 2021, Yasir faced the West Indies in his 46th and final Test to date.

Here’s the Test series Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.

Another inclusion to the team is Salman Ali Agha, who has 4,224 runs scored and 88 wickets taken in first-class matches.

The third player to be recalled is Mohammad Nawaz. He was selected for the Test series against Australia but was later removed owing to injury.

Three openers, four middle-order batsmen, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners, and four fast bowlers make up the team selected for the most recent ICC World Test Championship matches against Sri Lanka.

Between July 11 and 13, Pakistan will play a three-day exhibition game. After that, the Test series will kick off on July 16th in Galle, and the second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

