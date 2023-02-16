PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets for children

To provide young cricket fans an opportunity to see the cricket stars in action up close, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to provide 50 per cent discount to those under the age of 18 for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches in Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):To provide young cricket fans an opportunity to see the cricket stars in action up close, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to provide 50 per cent discount to those under the age of 18 for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches in Karachi.

This discount is applicable for all matches and one ticket can be bought on a B-Form. Each child will be required to bring their B-Form, on which they have bought the ticket, to enter the stadium.

This discount is part of the PCB's efforts to continue to inspire the next generation to take up the sport.