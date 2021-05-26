UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Announces City Cricket Association Trials In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:27 PM

PCB announces City Cricket Association trials in Punjab

The trials for the composition of the U19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations will be held in Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab province

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) The trials for the composition of the U19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations will be held in Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab province. The trials will be held from 29 May till 10 June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken the decision to go-ahead with the trials following the provincial government’s decision to resume cricketing activities.

Those players who registered between 12-16 March can appear for the trials. To facilitate those willing cricketers who were unable to register themselves, the PCB has allowed on-venue registration. Only those cricketers who are born on or after 1 September 2002 and before 1 September 2006 can register for the U19 trials.

All players are required to bring their original CNICs or B-Forms along with the printed copies of their registration forms. The trials will be conducted from 0900 till 1800. The candidates are required to report at 0800 in white-coloured cricket clothing.

The three Cricket Association coaching staffs - First XI, Second XI and U19 - will conduct the trials along with selectors of the national age-group sides and the National High Performance Centre-affiliated coaches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will conduct the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the local authorities relax the Covid-19-enforced restrictions to allow the cricketing activities to continue. The trials for the U19 and senior CCA teams in Balochistan and Sindh were conducted in April and March.

The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of everyone involved and the candidates will be required to strictly adhere the following:

· No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat

· Maintain three-feet distance at all times

· Have your temperature checked before entering the venue

· No application of saliva on the ball

· Cover your face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary rope

· Don’t attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Punjab PCB Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April May June September All From

Recent Stories

Emirates wins record 8th consecutive Best Airline ..

5 minutes ago

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

11 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

16 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

16 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

17 minutes ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.