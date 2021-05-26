PCB announces City Cricket Association trials in Punjab

The trials for the composition of the U19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations will be held in Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab province

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) The trials for the composition of the U19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations will be held in Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab province. The trials will be held from 29 May till 10 June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken the decision to go-ahead with the trials following the provincial government’s decision to resume cricketing activities.

Those players who registered between 12-16 March can appear for the trials. To facilitate those willing cricketers who were unable to register themselves, the PCB has allowed on-venue registration. Only those cricketers who are born on or after 1 September 2002 and before 1 September 2006 can register for the U19 trials.

All players are required to bring their original CNICs or B-Forms along with the printed copies of their registration forms. The trials will be conducted from 0900 till 1800. The candidates are required to report at 0800 in white-coloured cricket clothing.

The three Cricket Association coaching staffs - First XI, Second XI and U19 - will conduct the trials along with selectors of the national age-group sides and the National High Performance Centre-affiliated coaches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will conduct the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the local authorities relax the Covid-19-enforced restrictions to allow the cricketing activities to continue. The trials for the U19 and senior CCA teams in Balochistan and Sindh were conducted in April and March.

The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of everyone involved and the candidates will be required to strictly adhere the following:

· No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat

· Maintain three-feet distance at all times

· Have your temperature checked before entering the venue

· No application of saliva on the ball

· Cover your face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary rope

· Don’t attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms