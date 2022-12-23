UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces Commentary Panel For New Zealand Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2022 | 06:07 PM

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

Bazid Khan, Chris Harris, Danny Morrison (ODIs only), Scott Styris (second test and ODIs), Simon Doull (Tests only), Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis will call action during New Zealand’s historic tour while Sikander Bakht will host the pre- and post-match show, Pitch Side, which will provide the viewers in-depth analysis of the action.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches between Pakistan and New Zealand starting 26 December.

Bazid Khan, Chris Harris, Danny Morrison (ODIs only), Scott Styris (second test and ODIs), Simon Doull (Tests only), Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis will call action during New Zealand’s historic tour. Sikander Bakht will host the pre- and post-match show, Pitch Side, which will provide the viewers in-depth analysis of the action.

Twenty-seven full high-definition cameras – including buggy cam – will beam the action around the world and complete Hawkeye review system will be available for the two series.

The two sides will play the first Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena from 26 December. They will travel to Multan for the second Test (3-7 January). These two matches are Pakistan’s final assignment in the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan and New Zealand will travel back to Karachi for the three ODIs – on 10, 12 and 14 January.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan World ICC January December From National Bank Of Pakistan New Zealand

Recent Stories

vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

12 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

32 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

1 hour ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

2 hours ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.