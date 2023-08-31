Open Menu

PCB Announces Commercial Partners For Pak V South Africa Women Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 31, 2023 | 05:42 PM

PCB announces commercial partners for Pak v South Africa women series

By Sohail Ali Golootlo has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's teams, which begins on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Golootlo has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's teams, which begins on Friday.

PayPak is the presenting sponsor for the three T20Is and three ODIs. The three T20Is will be played on 1, 3 and 4 September, while the three ODIs also part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 will be played on 8, 11 and 14 September. All matches will be staged at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

PCB Director � Commercial, Usman Waheed said on Thursday : "We welcome Golootlo and PayPak and thank them for their support to the women's cricket. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the growth and recognition of women's cricket in Pakistan.

"This partnership goes beyond a mere sponsorship; it symbolises a shared commitment to uplifting the sport and providing our women cricketers with the resources they need to excel on the international stage.

"The Pakistan-South Africa series promises to be a real exciting one and we are confident that our commercial partners and fans will enjoy watching the players perform at their own backyard." Golootlo Chief Executive Officer, Fahad Mahmood said : "At Golootlo, we believe in the power of sports to inspire, empower, and unite.

As the proud sponsor of the thrilling T20I & ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams, we are thrilled to be part of this exciting display of sportsmanship.

"With an expansive network of over 29,000 merchants and robust partnerships with more than 20 banks, 2 payment schemes, all major telcos, and various esteemed corporates, Golootlo is committed to delivering unbeatable value to our valued consumers. With teamwork, determination, and a passion for innovation, both Golootlo and women's cricket exemplify the spirit of resilience and progress." PayPak Chief Executive Officer, Najeeb Agrawala said : "PayPak, Pakistan's Domestic Payment Scheme is thrilled to sponsor the women's cricket T20I & ODI Series between South Africa and Pakistan. With a commitment to empowering women and advancing digital progress, we are united in celebrating the spirit of Pakistan, both in sports and digital payments." Series itinerary 1 Sep � First T20I v South Africa 3 Sep � Second T20I v South Africa 4 Sep � Third T20I v South Africa 8 Sep � First ODI v South Africa11 Sep � Second ODI v South Africa14 Sep � Third ODI v South Africa

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Cricket ICC Sports Progress South Africa September Women All National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

14 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

9 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

14 minutes ago
 Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

9 minutes ago
 PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

7 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

7 minutes ago
50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

8 minutes ago
 National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

1 hour ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks rise amid easing U.S. rate hike conce ..

Tokyo stocks rise amid easing U.S. rate hike concerns

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports