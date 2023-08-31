PCB announces commercial partners for Pak v South Africa women series

By Sohail Ali Golootlo has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's teams, which begins on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Golootlo has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's teams, which begins on Friday.

PayPak is the presenting sponsor for the three T20Is and three ODIs. The three T20Is will be played on 1, 3 and 4 September, while the three ODIs also part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 will be played on 8, 11 and 14 September. All matches will be staged at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

PCB Director � Commercial, Usman Waheed said on Thursday : "We welcome Golootlo and PayPak and thank them for their support to the women's cricket. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the growth and recognition of women's cricket in Pakistan.

"This partnership goes beyond a mere sponsorship; it symbolises a shared commitment to uplifting the sport and providing our women cricketers with the resources they need to excel on the international stage.

"The Pakistan-South Africa series promises to be a real exciting one and we are confident that our commercial partners and fans will enjoy watching the players perform at their own backyard." Golootlo Chief Executive Officer, Fahad Mahmood said : "At Golootlo, we believe in the power of sports to inspire, empower, and unite.

As the proud sponsor of the thrilling T20I & ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams, we are thrilled to be part of this exciting display of sportsmanship.

"With an expansive network of over 29,000 merchants and robust partnerships with more than 20 banks, 2 payment schemes, all major telcos, and various esteemed corporates, Golootlo is committed to delivering unbeatable value to our valued consumers. With teamwork, determination, and a passion for innovation, both Golootlo and women's cricket exemplify the spirit of resilience and progress." PayPak Chief Executive Officer, Najeeb Agrawala said : "PayPak, Pakistan's Domestic Payment Scheme is thrilled to sponsor the women's cricket T20I & ODI Series between South Africa and Pakistan. With a commitment to empowering women and advancing digital progress, we are united in celebrating the spirit of Pakistan, both in sports and digital payments." Series itinerary 1 Sep � First T20I v South Africa 3 Sep � Second T20I v South Africa 4 Sep � Third T20I v South Africa 8 Sep � First ODI v South Africa11 Sep � Second ODI v South Africa14 Sep � Third ODI v South Africa