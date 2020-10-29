UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Commercial Partners For Pakistan V Zimbabwe Series

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:49 PM

Brighto Paints have joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the three-match One-Day International series, which begins on Friday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020) Brighto Paints have joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the title sponsor for the three-match One-Day International series, which begins on Friday.

Itel Mobile Pakistan are the presenting sponsor for the three fixtures which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League campaign and mark the return of international 50-over cricket to the venue after 14 years.

Servis Tyre have come on board as the co-sponsors for the three ODIs.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid: “We welcome Brighto Paints, Itel Mobile and Servis Tyre and thank them for their renewed commitment with Pakistan cricket despite the present economic challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

“The PCB has worked tirelessly in both organizing and increasing the stakes of our home international cricket with major broadcast and production breakthroughs this season. Pakistan cricket is surely on the rise and its commercial value is also on a rise simultaneously.

“The Pakistan-Zimbabwe series promises to be a real exciting one and we are confident our commercial partners will get a great mileage and projection by being a part of the resumption of international home cricket.”

Brighto Paints Director, Mr Khawaja Zain Sikka: “Brighto Paints is inspired by nature and the people of Pakistan.

As proud sponsors of Pakistan cricket for almost a decade now, Brighto Paints is delighted to continue its partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Pakistan v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2020. Brighto Paints congratulates PCB and the people of Pakistan for organising cricket in Pakistan in a post Covid-19 world and appreciates the commitment of “Har Haal Main Cricket”. Brighto Paints will continue to support the PCB and the players in this endeavour.”

Itel Mobile Pakistan CEO, Zeeshan Yousaf: “ITEL is proud to be associated with the upcoming Pakistan v Zimbabwe series. We are one of the fastest growing mobile brands in Pakistan and cricket, being the favourite sport in the country, is a natural brand fit. We look forward to some good cricket ahead.”

The complete ODI and T20I series schedule is available below:

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

