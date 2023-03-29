PCB announces details of triangular stages of U13, U16 Inter-Region Tournaments

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan cricket board Wednesday announced the details of the triangular stages of Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments 2022-23 with Peshawar, Karachi, and Lahore regions will compete in a 30-over-a-side U13 tournament triangular stage, which will commence from April 29.

In the 50-over U16 tournament, FATA, Karachi and Lahore regions will compete in the triangular stage starting on 30 April. The top two teams from the triangular stage in U13 and U16 tournaments will compete in the final on May 5-6, respectively.

In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, Peshawar Region will take on Lahore Region on April 29. On 1 May, Peshawar Region will go against Karachi Region, while on May 3, Karachi Region will compete against Lahore Region. All matches including the final between the top two sides are scheduled to take place at Divisional Public school in Faisalabad.

Furthermore, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament, FATA Region will feature against Lahore Region on April 30. On May 2 besides FATA Region will take on Karachi Region, while the last match of the triangular stage will be played between Karachi Region and Lahore Region on May 4.

All matches including the final of the tournament will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2023 commenced on March 12 in Faisalabad and Karachi. A total of 16 regions namely Peshawar, Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.

In the five-team Pool 'A', Karachi Region topped the group with four wins from as many matches and bagged eight points. In the five-team Pool 'B', Lahore Region kept their 100 per cent winning record and topped the table with eight points from four outings.

In six-team Pool 'C', Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region won four matches each and were tied on eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool with a better net run rate. Meanwhile, the Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2023 also began on March 12, when 16 regions were part of the competition.

The pool matches were played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura. Karachi Region topped Pool 'A' with seven points from four outings, Lahore Region topped Pool 'B' with eight points and FATA Region topped Pool 'C' with eight points from five matches in the tournament.