UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Announces Discounted Tickets For Students

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:34 PM

PCB announces discounted tickets for students

In order to further encourage spectators at the three remaining HBL Pakistan Super League venues, discounted tickets for students will be available across Pakistan at designated TCS outlets from Sunday, said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):In order to further encourage spectators at the three remaining HBL Pakistan Super League venues, discounted tickets for students will be available across Pakistan at designated TCS outlets from Sunday, said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

The HBL PSL has received an overwhelming response from cricket fans across the country with packed houses a regular feature in the Multan and Rawalpindi-legs.

The National Stadium Karachi and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium had earlier seen big crowds on the opening three days of the tournament while both venues saw passionate cricket supporters pack the two stadiums to capacity in last Sunday's double-headers ( 22 February).

With the league entering an even more exciting stage as the six teams push hard for the four play-off berths, a new and exciting offer 'March Madness' has been unveiled.

Through the HBL PSL 2020 'March Madness' offer, students with valid educational institute identity cards can avail a discount of 30% from the original ticket price on VIP and Premium category tickets and also on VVIP category tickets that are available in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The offer also encourages tickets purchasing students to bring their families and friends with them as up to seven tickets can be purchased by one student for every match across the four venues.

The offer is applicable from Sunday, 1st March on all remaining league matches in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, the offer is not valid for the play-offs and the final.

Rawalpindi will stage five more league matches, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will play host to eight more league matches while Karachi's National Stadium will be staging four more league matches.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League Student Rawalpindi Price February March Sunday 2020 All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

14 seconds ago

Offensive banner sparks bizarre end to Bayern rout ..

19 minutes ago

Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,000 W ..

21 minutes ago

Biden counting on primary win in South Carolina to ..

21 minutes ago

Djokovic dominates Tsitsipas to win fifth Dubai tr ..

21 minutes ago

India Sees Opportunity for Lasting Afghan Peace in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.