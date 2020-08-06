UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Announces Financial Support For Unemployed Women Players

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:19 PM

PCB announces financial support for unemployed women players

In line with its duty of care policy, the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday announced a three-month financial support package for the unemployed national women cricketers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):In line with its duty of care policy, the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday announced a three-month financial support package for the unemployed national women cricketers.

The proposal was put forward by the women's wing, headed by Urooj Mumtaz, which was subsequently approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Under this scheme, 25 women cricketers will benefit and will receive a monthly stipend of PKR25,000 each from August to October.

The 25 women cricketers were selected following a selection criterion, which included featuring in the 2019-20 national domestic season; are not contracted for the 2020-21 season; and are presently without a job, contract or business.

The decision to offer three-month financial support package to 25 women cricketers was taken after analysing the present economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which have also affected cricket activities.

In June, the PCB had announced a list of women's contracted players, which included nine centrally contracted cricketers and as many emerging contracted players. These are 12-month contracts, which commenced on 1 July 2020.

The latest PCB decision means 43 women cricketers will now be supported by the PCB.

Urooj Mumtaz said , "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a halt to all women cricketing activities worldwide. This has adversely affected our women cricketers, some of whom are the sole breadwinners of their families.

"As the women's game is making steady progress, it was imperative that the PCB came up with this scheme to not only protect and support our players but to also make them understand and realise that the PCB values them and will look after them in difficult times." "Forty-eight players featured in the 2019-20 national domestic season out of which 25 became eligible to benefit from the scheme. The remaining players are either contracted by the PCB or employed elsewhere.

"I am grateful to my team as well as the PCB Chairman and Chief Executive who acknowledged the issue and made a decision which will go a long way in our endeavours to promote, develop and grow women's cricket in Pakistan."In an identical scheme to help the affected combat the present challenges, the PCB, in May, had offered one-time support to 161 stakeholders, including former men's first-class cricketers, match officials, scorers and curators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Business PCB Job Progress May June July August October Women 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

23 minutes ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

26 minutes ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

27 minutes ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

29 minutes ago

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.