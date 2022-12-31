UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces Free Entry For Fans For The Second Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 03:13 PM

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board has announced free entry for spectators at the second test match between Pakistan and New Zealand that will be played from 2-6 January at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.

The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam).

Shuttles will also be running in-between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access into the stadium by spectators.

Important information for fans coming to the stadium:

It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium

No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag and New Zealand flags are allowed in the stadium

Ticket issuance is subject to the organisers’ terms and conditions, which are available at www.bookme.pk, specific venues and locations

All persons, including children above the 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Wasim Akram January From National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

9 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

29 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

1 hour ago
 President calls for accelerated engagements, coope ..

President calls for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sp ..

DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sponsoring sporting competitions

3 hours ago
 IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.