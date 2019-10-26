UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Free Entry To Gaddafi Stadium In Pak-Bangladesh Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:24 AM

Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced free entry to Gaddafi Stadium during Pakistan-Bangladesh women cricket series starting here from Saturday with a T20 international

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced free entry to Gaddafi Stadium during Pakistan-Bangladesh women cricket series starting here from Saturday with a T20 international.

The touring side will play three back-to-back T20 internationals and two one day international.

Fans can enter through Gate 1 and Gate 2 after showing their CNIC cards, said a spokesman of the PCB on the eve of the match on Friday.

The fans can enter the Nishtar Park Sports Complex through FIFA Gate, Ferozepur Road, and park their cards in the Football Ground Parking.

"We want to encourage families and students to come and watch the thrilling game," he added.

He said PCB will live-stream all five women's internationals between Pakistan and Bangladesh on its Youtube channel.

It will be an eight-camera coverage, with commentary panel including former internationals Mujahid Jamshed and Yasir Hameed (T20Is only) and experienced voices of Hassan Cheema, Mohammad Salman, Tariq Saeed, Raja Asad Ali Khan and Shamsa Hashmi.

"The decision to live-stream the matches has been made to take cricket to wider audience, which, in turn, will enhance the profile of women's cricket and help in the promotion and growth of the game," he added.

The PCB had earlier live-streamed the 26 September National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship final in which PCB Blasters defeated PCB Challengers by six runs.

The PCB, as part of its expanded and comprehensive coverage of the 2019-20 season, live-streamed four matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while a further six will be live-streamed.

