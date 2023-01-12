PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Under the policy, former cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan and former PCB Chairman will also recieve monthly pensions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) Good news for the former Test players as Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced increament in the pension amounts for them.

The PCB has included annual inflation increase in the pensions of the players under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy.

The policy last time was updated in January 2019.

Under the policy, former Test cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan would get PKR154,000 per month as pension, while 24 other former Test cricketers would receive PKR154,000 and seven will receive PKR148,000, and 32 will take PKR142,000.

Former chairman and Test cricketer Ramiz Raja would also start receiving his pension from February 2023.

It may be mentioned here that there are different categories for pensiiners. The players of category A who featured in 21 or more Tests would get PKR154,000, the players of category B who played between 11 and 20 Tests would get PKR148,000 while Category C players who played in 10 or less Tests would receive 142,000 as pension on the monthly basis. .