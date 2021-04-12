UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Level-1 Umpiring Course To Be Conducted In All Six Cricket Associations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

The candidates who will successfully complete the course will be eligible to officiate club and school cricket matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Monday announced that it would conduct Level-1 umpiring course in all six Cricket Associations. The candidates who will successfully complete the course will be eligible to officiate club and school cricket matches.

In the opening three days of the course, the participants will be provided the basic knowledge about umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game. On the fourth and final day of the four-day long course, the participants will undergo written tests, fitness test and interviews.

Those willing to take the course can submit the online registration form which is available at www.pcb.com.pk/UR till Friday, 23 April. The course dates and location will be conveyed to the shortlisted candidates according to their respective locations. The former first-class and Grade II cricketers will be given preference for course registration. Candidates aged 25 or above can register for the course, the successful registrants will need to submit a fee of PKR5000.

