UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces Match Officials For HBL PSL 2022 Play Offs

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PCB announces Match officials for HBL PSL 2022 play offs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced umpire and match referee appointments for the three playoffs, which will be played from March 23-25 at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The February 23 Qualifier involving table-toppers and defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough and Ahsan Raza will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control team for the February 24 Eliminator 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Aleem Dar and Michael Gough will be the on-field umpires, while Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

February 25 Eliminator 2 featuring the loser of February 23 match and the winner of February 24 fixture will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough will perform on-field umpire responsibilities, while Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the February 27 final will be announced after the playoffs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Rashid Lead Lahore Qalandars Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Ranjan Madugalle Roshan Mahanama February March Islamabad United From Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

21 seconds ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

14 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>