PCB announces Match officials for HBL PSL 2022 play offs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced umpire and match referee appointments for the three playoffs, which will be played from March 23-25 at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The February 23 Qualifier involving table-toppers and defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough and Ahsan Raza will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control team for the February 24 Eliminator 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Aleem Dar and Michael Gough will be the on-field umpires, while Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

February 25 Eliminator 2 featuring the loser of February 23 match and the winner of February 24 fixture will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough will perform on-field umpire responsibilities, while Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the February 27 final will be announced after the playoffs.