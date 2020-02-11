PCB announces MCC itinerary

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from 13-19 February

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from 13-19 February.

The MCC will open its weeklong tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars on 14 February at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on 13 February.

Action will then shift to Aitchison College where the visitors will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on 16 February.

After it, the MCC will meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on 17 and 19 February.

Tour schedule:

14 Feb – MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side) (5pm-8.10pm), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Feb – MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side) (9.30am-5.15pm), Aitchison College

17 Feb – MCC v Northern (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College

19 Feb – MCC v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College

Local media contacts for the MCC matches will be Raza Kitchlew (+92 301 8440280) and Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (+92 304 0557586).