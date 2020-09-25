UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Official Panel For National T-20

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

PCB announces official panel for National T-20

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the official panel for National T-20 cup 2020

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the official panel for National T-20 cup 2020.

As many as 14 umpires and six match referees included PCB elite panel will perform their duties during the event which is scheduled to be held from September-30 in Multan.

At least nine matches have been given to elite umpire while five matches to each match referee in a tournament played on double league basis.

About Rs.9 million would be disbursed as cash award among the players.

The opening match will be played between defending champion Northern areas and KPK teams at Multan cricket stadium.

The final match of the event will be played at Rawalpindi cricket stadium on October-18, said PCB sources on Thursday.

