PCB Announces Panel Of Commentators For Pak Vs Zimbabwe Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Urooj Mumtaz, Wasim Akram, Bazid, Mawoyo, Ramiz and Wilkins will be the part of commentary panel for fast approaching Pakistan and Zimbabwe series.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced commentators for upcoming series of Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Pindi Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, PCB said that internationally known commentator and presenter Alan Wilkins would call the action longside Pakistan’s Bazid Khan, Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja.

Women’s Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz and Zimbabwe’s former Test batsman Tino Mawoyo would also be part of commentary panel.

According to the details, Urooj be the commentator of first ODIs match to be played on Oct 30, Wasim Akram would appear on Nov 1 and Nov 3 in the three T20Is while Bazid, Mawoyo, Ramiz and Wilkins would commentate on both formats.

The board would produce the series in High Definition through consortium of Tower sports and Sporz Works.

In a statement, PCB said that there would be 18 HD cameras for production including 10 manned and eight unmanned besides Decision Review System (DRS) using ball-tracking and edge detection technology in light of ICC regulations.

However, the international broadcasters would be shared later.

The first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on Oct 30 in Rawalpindi stadium.

More Stories From Sports

