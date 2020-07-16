UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Announces Pepsi As Pakistan Team Partner

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:38 PM

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pepsi on Thursday announced a one-year extension as principal partner of the Pakistan men's national cricket team for all three formats

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board and Pepsi on Thursday announced a one-year extension as principal partner of the Pakistan men's national cricket team for all three formats.

The partnership will run initially until June 30, 2021, during which period Pakistan will take on England in the upcoming Test and T20I series from August 5 and are then scheduled to feature in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, home series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, and away series against South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Pepsi and PCB have enjoyed a fruitful partnership for over two decades.

Easy Paisa, Pakistan's first mobile financial services platform, will be the associate partner of the Pakistan men's national cricket team for the upcoming tour of England.

Director - Marketing & Franchise, PepsiCo Pakistan, Saad Munawar Khan here : "We are proud to continue our much cherished journey with Pakistan cricket as the principal partner of the Pakistan men's national cricket team.

"Pepsi, Pakistan cricket and our passionate supporters are all part of one family and we are very excited to see our champion cricketers taking the field and making us proud with stellar performances." PCB Director � Commercial, Babar Hamid: "Despite working with a backdrop of a challenging economic climate, I am delighted that we have reached an acceptable agreement with Pepsi to continue as a principal partner for, at least, the next 12 months.

"Pepsi has been our valued partner since the 1990s, during which period we have shared great on-field memories and we look forward to that continuing over the next 12-months.

"This extension of the partnership not only reflects our relationship and understanding with Pepsi, but also indicates the value that they place on the profile and visibility that sponsoring the Pakistan men's national cricket team brings."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Mobile PCB South Africa Zimbabwe June August Family All From Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

19 minutes ago

Russia announces 167 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,428 ca ..

25 minutes ago

Berlin tennis event chief casts doubt on US Open

23 minutes ago

JKNF seeks early release of incarcerated party cha ..

23 minutes ago

Ankara Says Turkish Plane With Medical Aid to Help ..

25 minutes ago

Plan finalized to produce over 100,000 mw cheap el ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.