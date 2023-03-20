UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces Revised Itinerary Of New Zealand's White-ball Tour Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PCB announces revised itinerary of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.

The side will now arrive in Lahore and will play three T20Is from 14-17 April, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.

This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings.

The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.

Revised Pakistan v New Zealand schedule: 14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore 15 Apr � 2nd T20I, Lahore 17 Apr � 3rd T20I, Lahore 20 Apr � 4th T20I, Rawalpindi 24 Apr � 5th T20I, Rawalpindi 26 Apr � 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 30 Apr � 2nd ODI, Karachi 3 May � 3rd ODI, Karachi5 May � 4th ODI, Karachi7 May � 5th ODI, Karachi

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Cricket Lahore T20 World ICC PCB Rawalpindi April May From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to ..

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - ..

21 minutes ago
 West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Cauc ..

West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

21 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, ..

Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by g ..

21 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical ..

COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical Trials in Uganda

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister ..

Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.