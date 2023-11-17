Open Menu

PCB Announces Schedule For Talent Hunt Programme In 16 Regions

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2023 | 09:02 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that the schedule for talent hunt programme had been issued

Sources in the PCB told APP that the programme would start from Nov 20, selected players in U-13 and U-16 categories would be eligible to play in regional tournaments. They said the selected players in U-19 would participate in inter-district tournament, adding players born after September 1, 2010 and before September 1, 2014 would be eligible in U-13. Cricketers born after September 1, 2007 and before September 1, 2011 will be eligible for Under-16.

The players of all age groups are required to carry their B-forms at the trials. At the time of wrist tests, the selected players are required to present their smart cards for age verification, the PCB said.

A total of 16 regions will participate in the three age-group tournaments including Abbottabad Region (Abbottabad, Buneer, Dir Upper, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan and Swabi), while in AJK Region (Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch) are included.

Likewise, in Bahawalpur Region Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur) and in Faisalabad region Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali and Sargodha are included.

In FATA Region, Bajour, Bannu, DI Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Tank are included, while in Hyderabad Region, Badin, Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta are included.

The federal capital is included with Islamabad Region (Central Zone, East Zone, Gilgit Baltistan, North Zone and West Zone, while Karachi Region (Zones I – VII), Lahore Region (East, North and West Zones), and Larkana region include Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur.

In South Punjab region, included Multan Region (DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal and Vehari), while in D.M. Jamali Region included Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Loralai, Naseerabad and Sibi.

In Peshawar Region districts included Charsadda, Dir Lower, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swat, while in Quetta Region it included Chaghi, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Noshki, Panjgur, Pishin, Quetta and Turbat.

Likewise, in Rawalpindi region the districts included Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi and in Sialkot Region districts include Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

