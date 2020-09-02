UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Schedule Of Remaining HBL PSL 2020 Matches

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:53 PM

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 matches

Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday evening announced the schedule of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches, which were postponed on 17 March due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday evening announced the schedule of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches, which were postponed on 17 March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The four matches will be held in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.

The dates have been finalised following consultations and discussions with the four playing sides Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi while start times will be confirmed closer to the event.

The final four matches of the event will be played under Covid-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff. The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "This announcement puts speculations to bed and provides absolute clarity and ample time for teams to plan and prepare for these crunch matches.

"It was important at this stage to state our intent and lock these dates in the diary in the best interest of the teams and the tournament".

"The PCB was always keen and committed to hosting the remaining four matches as it believed an event of the magnitude of the HBL Pakistan Super League deserved a winner. We saw the excitement and buzz in the lead up to the competition earlier this year and look forward to promotional activations that will engage the fans once again".

"The hosting of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches also endorses Pakistan's resilience in overcoming difficulties and challenges no matter what the nature. PCB is planning to hold its 2020-21 domestic season, which will include a number of age-group, men and women competitions, as well as home international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"All domestic 2020-21 season matches will prove to be catalyst for the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be held in February/March next year.

"We look forward to once again bringing joy to the nation." From the four sides to feature in the remaining HBL PSL 2020 matches, only Peshawar Zalmi is a former winner, lifting the trophy in Lahore in 2017, which not only makes these four matches more exciting but also fills the fans with anticipation.

HBL PSL 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, carries a total prize money of US$1million, including a winner's award of U$500K along with a glittering and brand new trophy, and a cheque of US$200K for the runner-up.

Fixtures (start times to be confirmed in due course): Saturday, 14 Nov Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), Gaddafi Stadium; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi); Gaddafi Stadium Sunday, 15 Nov Eliminator 2 ((loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1); Gaddafi StadiumTuesday, 17 Nov Final; Gaddafi Stadium.

