PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL 2020

PCB says the matches will be played on November 14, 15, the qualifier and the eliminator 1 to be a double-header while the event will conclude on November 17.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that four matches would be played in Lahore and the event would conclude on Tuesday, November 17.

The matches would be played on November 14, 15 while the qualifier and the eliminator 1 to be a double-header.

They said that the eliminator 2 would be played on the following day and thus the event would conclude on November 17.

The board finalized the schedule after proper consultation with four franchises including Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi while start times would be confirmed closer to the event.

Islamabad and Quetta failed to qualify for the next round.

According to the sources, the four final matches would be played strictly under the Covid-19 protocols.

“Bio-secure bubble for the players, event-related staff and match officials will be ensured,” the sources further said. The situation would be reviewed in October but even then the remaining matches were scheduled to be played behind the closed doors.

“We have made this announcement for the teams so that they could prepare for these crunch matches,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

He said that they must keep all these dates into their diary for the larger interests of the team and the tournament.

“This event is evidence of Pakistan’s resilience in overcoming challenges no matter what the nature,” said Wasim Khan, pointing out that the domestic season of 2020-21 was also being planned.

He said the domestic session would include a number of age-group, men and women competitions as well as home international series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“All domestic 2020-21 season matches will prove to be catalyst for the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be held in February/March next year.

“We look forward to once again bringing joy to the nation.”

From the four sides to feature in the remaining HBL PSL 2020 matches, only Peshawar Zalmi is a former winner, lifting the trophy in Lahore in 2017, which not only makes these four matches more exciting but also fills the fans with anticipation.

HBL PSL 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, carries a total prize money of US$1million, including a winner's award of U$500K along with a glittering and brand new trophy, and a cheque of US$200K for the runner-up.

Fixtures:

Saturday, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), Gaddafi Stadium; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi); Gaddafi Stadium

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 ((loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1); Gaddafi Stadium

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final; Gaddafi Stadium

