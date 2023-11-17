Open Menu

PCB Announces Schedule Of Talent Hunt Programme

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2023 | 06:07 PM

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

The players selected in the U13 and U16 categories will be eligible to take part in regional tournaments for the 2023-24 season, while those selected for the U19 category will feature in inter-district tournament for season 2024-25.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) Pakistan cricket board today announced details of U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and Inter-District teams.

The players selected in the U13 and U16 categories will be eligible to take part in regional tournaments for the 2023-24 season, while those selected for the U19 category will feature in inter-district tournament for season 2024-25.

Players born on or after 1 September 2010 and before 1 September 2014 will be eligible for selection in the U13 squads, while players born on or after 1 September 2007 and before 1 September 2011 will be eligible for selection in the U16 sides.

For the U19 category, players born on or after 1 September 2005 and before 1 September 2009 will be eligible for selection.

The players of all age-group are required to carry their B-forms at the trials. At the time of wrist tests, the selected players are required to present their smart cards for age verification.

The following 16 regions (districts in brackets) will participate in the three age-group tournaments.

Abbottabad Region (Abbottabad, Buneer, Dir Upper, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan and Swabi)

AJK Region (Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch)

Bahawalpur Region (Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur)

Faisalabad Region (Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali and Sargodha)

FATA Region (Bajour, Bannu, DI Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Tank)

Hyderabad Region (Badin, Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta)

Islamabad Region (Central Zone, East Zone, Gilgit Baltistan, North Zone and West Zone)

Karachi Region (Zones I – VII)

Lahore Region (East, North and West Zones)

Larkana Region (Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur)

Multan Region (DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal and Vehari)

D.

M. Jamali Region (Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Loralai, Naseerabad and Sibi)

Peshawar Region (Charsadda, Dir Lower, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swat)

Quetta Region (Chaghi, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Noshki, Panjgur, Pishin, Quetta and Turbat)

Rawalpindi Region (Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi)

Sialkot Region (Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Load Shedding Faisalabad Peshawar North Waziristan South Waziristan Quetta Abbottabad Gwadar Hyderabad Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Shikarpur Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Pakpattan Rajanpur Vehari Jamshoro Thatta Sanghar Khairpur Dir Upper Haripur Khuzdar Pishin Lasbela Loralai Attock Muzaffarabad Mirpur Panjgur September

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

34 minutes ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

1 hour ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

1 hour ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

2 hours ago
Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

2 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports