PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

The players selected in the U13 and U16 categories will be eligible to take part in regional tournaments for the 2023-24 season, while those selected for the U19 category will feature in inter-district tournament for season 2024-25.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) Pakistan cricket board today announced details of U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and Inter-District teams.

Players born on or after 1 September 2010 and before 1 September 2014 will be eligible for selection in the U13 squads, while players born on or after 1 September 2007 and before 1 September 2011 will be eligible for selection in the U16 sides.

For the U19 category, players born on or after 1 September 2005 and before 1 September 2009 will be eligible for selection.

The players of all age-group are required to carry their B-forms at the trials. At the time of wrist tests, the selected players are required to present their smart cards for age verification.

The following 16 regions (districts in brackets) will participate in the three age-group tournaments.

Abbottabad Region (Abbottabad, Buneer, Dir Upper, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan and Swabi)

AJK Region (Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch)

Bahawalpur Region (Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur)

Faisalabad Region (Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali and Sargodha)

FATA Region (Bajour, Bannu, DI Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Tank)

Hyderabad Region (Badin, Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta)

Islamabad Region (Central Zone, East Zone, Gilgit Baltistan, North Zone and West Zone)

Karachi Region (Zones I – VII)

Lahore Region (East, North and West Zones)

Larkana Region (Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur)

Multan Region (DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal and Vehari)

M. Jamali Region (Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Loralai, Naseerabad and Sibi)

Peshawar Region (Charsadda, Dir Lower, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swat)

Quetta Region (Chaghi, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Noshki, Panjgur, Pishin, Quetta and Turbat)

Rawalpindi Region (Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi)

Sialkot Region (Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot)