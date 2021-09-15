PCB announces squad for Bangladesh tour

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced squad for Bangladesh to play three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches from November 19 to December 8.

Pakistani team will fly to Bangladesh after five years long gap under Future Tours Programme. The tour will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on 19 November.

Both teams will play the second and third T20Is on 20 and 22 November. They will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26-30 November.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from 4 December. The date of the national team’s departure will be announced in due course.

Fixtures:

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka