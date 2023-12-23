Open Menu

PCB Announces Squad For ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PCB announces squad for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Saad Baig will lead the 15-member Pakistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in South Africa to be played from January 19 to February 11, 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Saad Baig will lead the 15-member Pakistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 in South Africa to be played from January 19 to February 11, 2024.

Among the squad are Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom had represented Pakistan in the previous edition of U19 World Cup held in West Indies in January-February 2022.

Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

Chairman Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir said: “I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well in the World Cup.

“While picking the team, we have considered the conditions in South Africa where the pitches are conducive to pace bowling and have aimed to cover all bases."

Support staff – Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).

The players named in the squad will assemble for a training camp, which will take place from 28 December 2023 to 6 January 2024 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World ICC Rashid Lead South Africa Sohail Tanvir January February December All From Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Isla ..

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Islamia College University

5 minutes ago
 RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

6 minutes ago
 New Islamia Public High School hold Annual Day Spo ..

New Islamia Public High School hold Annual Day Sports Gala

6 minutes ago
 TOOP, literary platform striving to promote artwor ..

TOOP, literary platform striving to promote artwork by connecting audience, arti ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat attends Christmas function

DC Kohat attends Christmas function

8 minutes ago
 DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern l ..

DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern lines

8 minutes ago
Punjab labour secretary, LCCI SVP discuss economic ..

Punjab labour secretary, LCCI SVP discuss economic growth

9 minutes ago
 Aneeq inaugurates Qamar-un-Nisa Healthcare facilit ..

Aneeq inaugurates Qamar-un-Nisa Healthcare facility

9 minutes ago
 Rs 244m fine imposed on power pilferers in DG Khan ..

Rs 244m fine imposed on power pilferers in DG Khan division

5 minutes ago
 Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Kh ..

Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Khan

14 minutes ago
 Nomination papers for specific seats in KP continu ..

Nomination papers for specific seats in KP continues

5 minutes ago
 First lady for collaborative steps to empower disa ..

First lady for collaborative steps to empower disabled persons

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports