PCB Announces Squad For Test Series Against South Africa

Fri 15th January 2021

PCB announces squad for Test series against South Africa

Hasan Ali is in while Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have been dropped from the Test squad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced squad for Test series against South Africa.

Hasan Ali was in while Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah both were out from the national squad against South Africa.

The squad has been announced by Pakistan Cricket Board at the moment when only one day is left from arrival of the South African team.

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by January 16 tomorrow.

The latest reports showed that the team will arrive in Karachi via chartered plane to avoid common public interaction following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket South Africa changed the plan at the very last moment and South African board would bear all expenses of chartered flight.

The visitors would undergo quarantine upon their arrival and they will be allowed training if their results tested negative for COVID-19.

South Africa will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore.

