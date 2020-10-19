UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Squad For Upcoming T20I Home Series Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:47 PM

PCB announces squad for upcoming T20I home series against Zimbabwe

Misbah-ul-Haq, the chief selector-cum-head coach, has announced the national squad, saying that Abdullah Shafiq has also been included in it for his remarkable performance in ongoing National T20 cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board announced its squad for upcoming T20 International home series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan Team Chief selector-cum-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced the national squad.

Addressing a press conference, Misbah-ul-Haq said that Abdullah Shafique was also included in Pakistan’s squad for T20I home series against Zimbabwe.

Abdullah Shafiq was selected after his remarkable performance in ongoing National T20 Cup. He scored 358 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 133 for Central Punjab during the event.

The players included in the squad are Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Imamul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Wahab Riaz.

