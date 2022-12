PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB today confirmed 15-player squads of six Cricket Associations teams for Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2022-23 and the squads are available here.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9, 2022) After the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the action moves on to the white-ball List A tournament Pakistan Cup, which is all set to commence from Saturday, 10 December in Karachi.

The PCB today confirmed 15-player squads of six cricket Associations teams for Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2022-23 and the squads are available here. The tournament provides an opportunity to players to get a chance to feature for Pakistan Men’s side that is scheduled to play a white-ball series against New Zealand next month in Karachi.

The tournament will be held on a double-league basis and Balochistan led by Yasir Shah will look to defend the title when they take on Umar Amin-led Northern at the NBP sports Complex in Karachi. Pakistan international Aamir Yamin will captain Central Punjab, while Khalid Usman will lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Omair Bin Yousaf will lead Sindh whereas Test fast bowler Hasan Ali has been handed the captaincy reins of Southern Punjab.

The PCB will live-stream group stage matches scheduled at the State Bank Sports Complex in Karachi. The semi-finals and final at the National Bank Cricket Arena will be broadcast live on ptv Sports.

The tournament carries over PKR 9 million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

Meanwhile, Cricket Associations Challenge (one-day event) will also start from 10 December. Sindh – the defending champions will play Southern Punjab at the TMC Ground in Karachi. Balochistan will take on Northern at the KCCA Stadium, while Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will meet at the Landhi Gymkhana Ground.

The squads of Cricket Associations are available here.

Pakistan Cup 2022-23 squads:

Balochistan:

Yasir Shah (Captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Aqif Javed, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Junaid, Nasir Khan and Sajjad Ali

Central Punjab:

Aamir Yamin (Captain), Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Hunain Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Junaid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saif Badar, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Adil Amin, Amir Azmat, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Sr., Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman (Captain), Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi, Niaz Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Waqar Ahmed

Northern:

Umar Amin (Captain), Aamir Jamal, Athar Mehmood, Haider Ali, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Huraira, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Syed Aqib Shah, Umer Khan, Umer Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh:

Omair Bin Yousaf (Captain), Afnan Khan, Aliyan Mehmood, Asif Mahmood, Danish Aziz, Habibullah, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Umar, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

Southern Punjab:

Hasan Ali (Captain), Ali Majid, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Sharoon Siraj, Tahir Hussain, Umer Siddque, Usman Qadir, Usman Salahuddin, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf

Cricket Associations Challenge 2022-23 squads

Balochistan:

Abdul Hanan, Ayaz Tasawar, Azeem Ghuman, Basit Ali, Gohar Faiz, Hazrat Wali, Jalat Khan, Kabir Raj, Muhammad Ibrahim Sr.

, Muhammad Shahid, Najeeb Achakzai, Rasool Baksh, Shoaib Ahmed, Taj Wali and Zubair Mengal

Central Punjab:

Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Ali Asfand, Ali Shan (WK), Arham Nawab, Bilawal Iqbal, Imran Dogar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Saad, Muhammad Waleed, Nisar Ahmed, Sohaibullah and Umaid Asif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Khan, Aitizaz Habib, Arshad Ullah, Farhan Khan, Haseeb Khan, Irfan Ullah Shah, Israr Ullah, Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi and Zeshan Ahmed

Northern:

Abidullah, Ali Imran, Aqib Liaqat, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Khan, Hassan Raza, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Saad Nasim, Shadab Majeed, Sufiyan Moqim, Taimoor Khan, Umair Masood, Waqas Ahmed and Syed Aqib Shah

Sindh:

Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Haseeb ur Rehman, Hassan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Taha, Mustafa Nasir, Rameez Aziz, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Baig, Shahid Mirani, Wahaj Riaz and Waleed Azeem

Southern Punjab:

Ahmed Hasan, Ameer Maviya, Faisal Akram, Majid Ali, Moinuddin, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Sadaqar, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Sudais, Muhammad Umair, Rameez Alam, Waqar Hussain and Yousaf Babar