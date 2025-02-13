PCB Announces Squads, Schedule For Champions Trophy Warm-ups
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM
The Pakistan Criçket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Criçket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively.
Three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads have been selected for the fixtures on February 14 and February 17. Two warm-ups will be played in Karachi and Dubai on February 17.
On 14 February, Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore. On 17 February, two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai.
Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will lead the Shaheens against Bangladesh in Dubai.
The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on 16th February will be played in Karachi.
14 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi
17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi
17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai
Recent Stories
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app
UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development
Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year
WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility
JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC
WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact
Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..
CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional dialogue
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team qualifies for Asian Jr Squash C’hips quarterfinals58 minutes ago
-
ICC Men’s CT final squads announced1 hour ago
-
Murray scores 55 to fuel Nuggets, Celtics, Cavs, Thunder win7 minutes ago
-
AI set to revolutionise digital experience at ICC CT7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan has a good chance of defending CT title: Sarfaraz Ahmed1 hour ago
-
PGF holds ‘Train the Trainers program’1 hour ago
-
Ali bags silver in Asian Road Cycling C’ship1 hour ago
-
Qualifying round of 20th Cholistan Rally held2 hours ago
-
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 20254 hours ago
-
Murray scores 55 to fuel Nuggets, Celtics, Cavs, Thunder win11 seconds ago
-
PCB announces squads, schedule for Champions Trophy warm-ups17 seconds ago