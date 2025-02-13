Open Menu

PCB Announces Squads, Schedule For Champions Trophy Warm-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

PCB announces squads, schedule for Champions Trophy warm-ups

The Pakistan Criçket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Criçket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively.

Three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads have been selected for the fixtures on February 14 and February 17. Two warm-ups will be played in Karachi and Dubai on February 17.

On 14 February, Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore. On 17 February, two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai.

Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will lead the Shaheens against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on 16th February will be played in Karachi.

14 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

