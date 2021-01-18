Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that Tapal team (pvt) Ltd has become the official Tea Partner of the Pakistan men's cricket team with the signing of a one-year agreement through which they will be a home series partner for Pakistan men's national cricket team in their home series throughout the year.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that Tapal team (pvt) Ltd has become the official Tea Partner of the Pakistan men's cricket team with the signing of a one-year agreement through which they will be a home series partner for Pakistan men's national cricket team in their home series throughout the year.

During the agreement period (January 2021 to January 2022), Pakistan will host South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies in what promises to be a thrilling and exciting year for international cricket in the country.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Chief Sales Officer Tapal Tea Anwar Nabi Dar were present at the National Stadium Karachi to announce the partnership, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

The venue will host the first Pakistan-South Africa Test which starts from January 26 on what is the first visit by the Proteas to Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said : "We are delighted to further strengthen our ties with Tapal Tea (Pvt). Ltd as the Official Tea Partner for our four exciting home series this year.

Tapal is one of the most favourite tea brands in the country and I am sure this partnership will go a long way and mutually benefit both PCB and Tapal Tea as 2021 promises to be a bumper home cricket year with visits from South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.

"Cricket is well and truly back home and it provides a wonderful opportunity for our partners to showcase Pakistani brands not only to the home audience but also with our global viewers. The Pakistan Cricket Board is committed towards working along with our commercial partners for the growth of the game." CEO Tapal Tea Samar Hayat: "We are very excited to announce this strategic partnership between Pakistan's number one tea company which serves and delights consumers across the country, and Pakistan's number one passion - cricket. Looking forward to scoring many runs together with the Pakistan Cricket Board."In the ongoing and action-packed 2020-21 domestic cricket season Tapal Tea (Pvt). Ltd partnered with thePCB in the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 and Pakistan Cup tournaments.