PCB Announces The Schedule Of The Tri-nation Series Between Pakistan, New Zealand, And Bangladesh

Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 01:23 PM

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

The series is scheduled to begin on the 8th of October.

Before the T20 World Cup in Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Pakistan's participation in a T20I tri-series in New Zealand with Bangladesh as the third team.

From October 8 to 14 in Christchurch, Pakistan will compete in a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and New Zealand as part of their preparations for the major tournament.

Before the Tri-nation series, Pakistan will compete in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11, prior to the England series.

The England series will hold 7 T20I’s and conclude on October 2, Pakistan would leave for Christchurch on October 4.

The Tri-nation series will kick off on 8th October when hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh. The following day the Men in Green will lock horns with New Zealand. On 10th October Pakistan will face Bangladesh, which will conclude the first round of the Tri-nation series.

On 11th October, New Zealand will face Bangladesh again, on 12th Pakistan will face Bangladesh. Whereas, on 13th October New Zealand will compete against Pakistan.

Finally, the two top-performing teams will then face in the final which will be held on the 14th of October.

All the matches will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

8th OctoberNew Zealand v Bangladesh

9th OctoberPakistan v New Zealand

10th OctoberBangladesh v Pakistan

11th OctoberNew Zealand v Bangladesh

12th OctoberBangladesh v Pakistan

13th OctoberNew Zealand v Pakistan

14th October – TBD v TBD (Final)

