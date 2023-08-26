PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan vs South Africa Women series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced ticket prices for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from September 1 to 14

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced ticket prices for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from September 1 to 14.

Three T20Is will be played on September 1, 3 and 4, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30pm PST. The three ODIs, which are part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, will take place on September 8, 11 and 14. The ODIs will start at 3:30pm PST.

Tickets will be available online on Sunday, August 27 at 1200 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/. Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium's box office.

Affordable prices have been fixed for the matches to encourage fans to come to the ground. Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad, all VIP enclosures will be open for spectators.� Ticket prices for the first and second T20I across all three enclosures have been fixed at Rs100.

For the third T20I, tickets will be available for Rs150.� Likewise, the same prices have been fixed for the ODIs. Tickets for the first and second ODI will be available for Rs100, while tickets for the final match of the series on September 14, will be available for Rs150.

Fans wishing to watch their cricketing stars can buy a maximum of four tickets on one CNIC card.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women Cricket said, "It gives me immense pleasure that within a span of 16 months, we are all set to host the third international women's side in Pakistan. With South Africa women's team ready to take on Pakistan from September 1, I urge fans to buy tickets and join us at the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi. This promises to be a phenomenal six days of international cricket.�"This series is not just about the matches; it's about celebrating the dedication, hard work, and remarkable talent of our players. They are eager to display their skills in front of their home fans."