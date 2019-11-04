PCB announces U18 women trials

With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme.

The trials, which begin from Tuesday, 5 November, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.

Schedule

City Dates Venue & Time Lahore 5– 6 November 2019 National Cricket Academy, Lahore Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm Bahawalpur 6 November 2019 Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm Multan 7 November 2019 Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm Abbottabad 8 November 2019 Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm Faisalabad 9 November 2019 Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm Peshawar 9 November 2019 Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course.

Skills2Shine

Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.