PCB Announces U18 Women Trials

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:32 PM

With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme

The trials, which begin from Tuesday, 5 November, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.

Schedule

City

Dates

Venue & Time

Lahore

5– 6 November 2019

National Cricket Academy, Lahore

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Bahawalpur

6 November 2019

Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Multan

7 November 2019

Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Abbottabad

8 November 2019

Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Faisalabad

9 November 2019

Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Peshawar

9 November 2019

Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar

Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course.

Skills2Shine

Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.

