PCB Announces U18 Women Trials
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:32 PM
With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme
The trials, which begin from Tuesday, 5 November, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.
Schedule
|
City
|
Dates
|
Venue & Time
|
Lahore
|
5– 6 November 2019
|
National Cricket Academy, Lahore
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
|
Bahawalpur
|
6 November 2019
|
Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
|
Multan
|
7 November 2019
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
|
Abbottabad
|
8 November 2019
|
Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
|
Faisalabad
|
9 November 2019
|
Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
|
Peshawar
|
9 November 2019
|
Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar
Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm
The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course.
Skills2Shine
Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.