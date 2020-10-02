PCB announces women’s High Performance Camp in Karachi from 8 October

27 invited players and player support personnel to be in bio-secure bubble

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd October, 2020) Three days after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season got under way in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 27-player High Performance Camp that will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre and National Stadium in Karachi from 8 to 31 October.

The announcement of women’s High Performance Camp has completed a slow but careful and strategic resumption of all cricket activities. The 2020-21 season had begun on 30 September with the National T20 Cup and the six Cricket Association U19 squads were named on Thursday for the three-day and one-day National U19 Tournaments, which will be played from 13 October to 29 November.

The 27 cricketers invited for the High Performance Camp are: Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah

As part of the PCB Covid-19 protocols, all 27 players and player support personnel will undergo first round of testing at their residences, the cost of which will be reimbursed by the PCB. Players and player support personnel with negative tests will then assemble in Karachi, where they will undergo the second round of tests before being allowed to integrate with the larger group.

During the camp, the players and player support personnel will undergo third round of testing to ensure their health and safety. During the training period, the players and player support personnel will follow the bio-secure protocols while being stationed at a hotel in Karachi.

The High Performance Department will appoint the player support personnel, who will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Lahore-based cricketers have been visiting the NHPC and taking advantage of the presence of experienced coaches in Atiq-uz-Zaman and Mohammad Zahid.

The two coaches have split their time between men and women cricketers, while giving them the required attention and training as per their requirements.

Atiq-uz-Zaman: “I have been impressed with their fitness standards. Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the girls have maintained good fitness, which reflects their positive and professional approach. Fitness is the key, which specially helps in fielding and I am pleased with the dedication these girls are showing to further hone their skills. They are willing to go an extra yard to improve something which hasn’t been traditionally a hallmark of our cricket.”

Mohammad Zahid: “Fast bowling is all about rhythm and the quickies are not too far from the top flight. The more these girls will bowl in the nets, the better they will get. Our objective is to help them rise to the standard where they play and perform in competitive cricket.

“David Hemp’s appointment is a decision in the right direction. He is an experienced coach and understands the psyche, dynamics and requirements of women cricketers. All the coaches at the NHPC look forward to welcoming him in Lahore and will support and assist him in any way we can.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz said: “It is very refreshing to be at the NHPC, which provides the cricket atmosphere and encourages professional cricketers to get actively involved and utilise the facilities. We have been missing this environment for nearly six months but with the opening of the NHPC and availability of renowned coaches, it is helping all of us to cover up for the lost time.”

All-rounder Aliya Riaz said: “I know our domestic season has not been announced though the High Performance Camp has been unveiled, but we are taking this period as pre-season training and preparation so that they are not rusty when our cricket resumes. It is a blessing to have such outstanding training facilities with qualified coaches also available to us. We are thoroughly enjoying these training sessions and hope hard work in these sessions will pay off when our cricket commences.”