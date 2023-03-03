PCB appoints Advocate Rana as Election Commissioner

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, former Deputy Attorney General and ex-Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association as its Election Commissioner

LAHORE,

The appointment was made by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 29 of the PCB Constitution 2014.

Following the notification, Mr Rana assumed charge on Thursday and met Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, to discuss the elections process, which will commence with elections in approximately 50 districts.

In this regard, and in consultation with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Rana has appointed 13 Deputy Election Commissioners, who will be responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the districts. These 13 Deputy Election Commissioners are: Abdul Malik, Ahsan Ahmed Jatoi, Ch Asim Rasheed, Farhan Zia, Khalid Mitro, Khawar Mehmood, Khushal Kasi, Malik Sardar Khan, Mohsin Shabbir Bhatti, Mubashar Maqsood Jaffar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Yar Khan and Shahid Qayum.

Najam Sethi said : "I congratulate Mr Rana on his appointment as the PCB Election Commissioner.

This is one of the most important and critical appointments as we embark upon democratising the PCB by having elected representatives on the Board of Governors. I wish Mr Rana all the best and assure him of my complete support in this process." Rana said : "I want to thank the PCB Patron for assigning me this responsibility. I aim to deliver my obligations without any fear or favour in an open and transparent manner. I will now set election timelines and aim to work closely with the Deputy Election Commissioners to complete the process so that elected representatives can be appointed to the Board of Governors."As part of the process, the voters list of the district cricket associations will be uploaded on the PCB website on Wednesday, 3 March, following which the voters will have four days to file objections. The objections, which can be emailed at election@pcb.com.pk, will need to be supported by evidence/documentary proof, the decision of the Election Commissioner will be biding.

Thereafter, the elections schedule and final voters list will be uploaded on the PCB website.