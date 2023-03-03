UrduPoint.com

PCB Appoints Advocate Rana As Election Commissioner

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2023 | 08:48 PM

PCB appoints Advocate Rana as Election Commissioner

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, former Deputy Attorney General and ex-Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association as its Election Commissioner

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, former Deputy Attorney General and ex-Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association as its Election Commissioner.

The appointment was made by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 29 of the PCB Constitution 2014.

Following the notification, Mr Rana assumed charge on Thursday and met Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, to discuss the elections process, which will commence with elections in approximately 50 districts.

In this regard, and in consultation with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Rana has appointed 13 Deputy Election Commissioners, who will be responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the districts. These 13 Deputy Election Commissioners are: Abdul Malik, Ahsan Ahmed Jatoi, Ch Asim Rasheed, Farhan Zia, Khalid Mitro, Khawar Mehmood, Khushal Kasi, Malik Sardar Khan, Mohsin Shabbir Bhatti, Mubashar Maqsood Jaffar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Yar Khan and Shahid Qayum.

Najam Sethi said : "I congratulate Mr Rana on his appointment as the PCB Election Commissioner.

This is one of the most important and critical appointments as we embark upon democratising the PCB by having elected representatives on the Board of Governors. I wish Mr Rana all the best and assure him of my complete support in this process." Rana said : "I want to thank the PCB Patron for assigning me this responsibility. I aim to deliver my obligations without any fear or favour in an open and transparent manner. I will now set election timelines and aim to work closely with the Deputy Election Commissioners to complete the process so that elected representatives can be appointed to the Board of Governors."As part of the process, the voters list of the district cricket associations will be uploaded on the PCB website on Wednesday, 3 March, following which the voters will have four days to file objections. The objections, which can be emailed at election@pcb.com.pk, will need to be supported by evidence/documentary proof, the decision of the Election Commissioner will be biding.

Thereafter, the elections schedule and final voters list will be uploaded on the PCB website.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Najam Sethi PCB Jatoi Ahmed Shehzad March All Best

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in journalists' legislation case ..

40 minutes ago
 Oil Prices Falling After Reports About Possible UA ..

Oil Prices Falling After Reports About Possible UAE Exit From OPEC

8 minutes ago
 EU Evasive About Commission Chief's Plans to Bring ..

EU Evasive About Commission Chief's Plans to Bring Up Gas Pipeline Blasts During ..

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ind ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges individuals to get themselves cou ..

8 minutes ago
 Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Banglades ..

Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Bangladesh ODI

8 minutes ago
 Officials, experts discuss ways to de-carbonize po ..

Officials, experts discuss ways to de-carbonize power sector

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.