PCB Appoints Aqib Javed White-ball Head Coach Till Champions Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2024 | 05:55 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Aqib Javed a former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket
team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection
Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion
of the eight-team tournament.
Meanwhile, the PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach,
aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled
from 19 February to 9 March.
The white-ball coaching role had become vacant following the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie had coached the side during the recent tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.
The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (24 November – 5 December) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (10-22 December). In the lead up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from 8-14 February.
