PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

Former captain will will focus on shaping future of Pakistan cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket board's (PCB) Head of Youth Development after a thorough recruitment process. This new role builds on Azhar's current responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee.

Azhar, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, began his career with the Pakistan U19 team during the 2002 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup before progressing to the senior national team. Over a successful career from 2010 to 2022, he earned 97 Test caps and 53 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Azhar captained Pakistan in nine Tests and 31 ODIs and was an integral part of the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

In his new role as Head of Youth Development, Azhar will focus on shaping the future of Pakistan cricket. His responsibilities include designing and executing youth cricket strategies, building solid grassroots infrastructure, developing talent pathways, and collaborating with regional cricket bodies to strengthen age-group programs.

He will also oversee the PCB’s Pathways Programme, organize educational clinics, and raise awareness about the importance of off-field development for young cricketers.

Commenting on his appointment, Azhar Ali said, “I’m honored and excited to take on this significant role. Having progressed through the age-group system and played a lot of domestic and club cricket, I truly understand how crucial grassroots development is for producing future cricketing stars. There have already been major improvements in this area, and I’m eager to work alongside my colleagues to enhance our youth development program. Our aim is to identify promising talent and provide them with the right resources to succeed at the highest level.”

The PCB congratulated Azhar Ali on his new role, expressing confidence that his wealth of experience and vision will make a lasting impact on the growth and success of youth cricket in Pakistan.