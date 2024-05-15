PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

(@Abdulla99267510)

David Reid, a well-known expert in mental health from Australia, brings with him experience from working with various prestigious teams, including the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, the Big Bash League's Melbourne Stars, and Australian Olympic athletes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday the appointment of David Reid, an Australian mental performance coach, to the national team for the T20 World Cup.

The PCB revealed that the team management for the T20 World Cup will feature a mental performance coach.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the board's commitment to prioritizing players' mental health, recognizing its crucial role in on-field performance. Naqvi expressed optimism about the positive impact of having a seasoned expert like David Reid on the Pakistani players, both during matches and in their overall well-being.

Renowned for his ability to help athletes maintain focus on their goals, Reid's expertise will be invaluable to the team during the T20 World Cup and the upcoming tour of England. He is scheduled to join the Pakistan cricket team on May 20.