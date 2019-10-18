UrduPoint.com
PCB Appoints Nadeem As Selection Committee Coordinator

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:13 AM

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former Test spinner Nadeem Khan as the Coordinator of the National Selection Committee following a recruitment process

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former Test spinner Nadeem Khan as the Coordinator of the National Selection Committee following a recruitment process.

Nadeem will act as a bridge between chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the six selectors by gathering feedback, information and maintaining players' profile from the domestic matches, and presenting to the selection committee so that the data can be used in their decision-making.

Nadeem will neither be part of the national selection committee nor will have a say in selection matters.

Part of Nadeem's responsibilities will require domestic traveling, watching local matches, keeping a track and preparing reports on high-performing players, and speaking with the six city association coaches on a regular basis.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Thursday," We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nadeem Khan and welcome him to the PCB family.

Nadeem is one of the most respected cricketers and is admired for his overall cricket knowledge, insight of domestic cricket and ability to speak openly, frankly and honestly.

"When we had unveiled Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector and head coach, we had stated we will provide all necessary support to allow Misbah to fulfill his responsibilities and achieve his objectives and targets. Nadeem's appointment is a testament to that statement", he maintained.

About Nadeem Khan:The 49-year-old played two Tests, two ODIs and 153 first-class matches in a career spanning between 1987 and 2002. He has served on the national selection committee in the 2016-17 season. He has managed Pakistan U19 sides in two Asia Cups and an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018-19. He is an ECB certified Level II coach. He has previously worked as head coach at the Michael Vaughan Academy and Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club from 2008-10. He presently heads the UBL Sports Complex.

