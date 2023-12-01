PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar as consultants

The PCB on Friday appointed the 2009 ICC T20 WC winning trio of former Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant to the Chief Selector Men's cricket team Wahab Riaz

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The PCB on Friday appointed the 2009 ICC T20 WC winning trio of former Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant to the Chief Selector Men's cricket team Wahab Riaz.

The three have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.

The consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps.

However, the PCB clarified that the trio will not enjoy any independent decision making power and their role will be limited to assisting the chief selector by providing recommendations, collecting feedback and identifying top-performing talent in domestic cricket.

Their role is to present this information to the chief selector and the selection committee for consideration in their decision-making process. The Consultant Members do not have any independent decision-making powers.

Kamran Akmal, in a 15-year career from 2002 to 2017, played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former wicketkeeper-batter amassed 6,871 runs across formats and bagged 453 dismissals behind the stumps. He was a member of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord’s.

Rao Iftikhar played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is from 2004 to 2010 and took a total of 78 international wickets. He was also part of the side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Former Test captain Salman Butt represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He made 5,209 runs spanning the three formats with 11 international centuries. He was in the T20 World Cup winning squad in 2009.