Open Menu

PCB Appoints Yasir Arafat As High-Performance Coach

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2023 | 05:12 PM

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coach

41-year-old, Yasir, appeared in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2023) Former Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the High-Performance Coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He will be part of the team management for the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand scheduled from 12 to 21 January, 2024 in New Zealand.

41-year-old, Yasir, appeared in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan. He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so. He has also worked as bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers.

Recently, he worked as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team.

Besides coaching, Yasir has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket around the globe, including appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from 29 December to 2 January for the preparation of the tour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Perth Hong Kong January December From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

1 hour ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

5 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

17 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

18 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

18 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

18 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports