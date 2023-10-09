Open Menu

PCB Approaches Foreign Ministry On Visa Delays To Journalists, Fans

Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2023 | 11:13 PM

PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to journalists, fans

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed grave concern over delay in issuance of visas to Pakistan cricket fans and journalists for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed grave concern over delay in issuance of visas to Pakistan cricket fans and journalists for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

In a communication with the Foreign Secretary Pakistan Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Monday, Chairman MC requested the Foreign Secretary to take up the issue with Indian Home Ministry through Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi.

The Indian government has failed to issue visas to Pakistan cricket fans to watch their sporting idols in action on the Indian soil during the ICC Men's world Cup which started on October 5. Similarly, the Pakistani journalists have also been denied visas yet despite the fact that the team Pakistan has already played one match while it due to face off second fixture against Sri Lanka on October 10.

Zaka said PCB is extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining Indian visas.

The PCB has also taken serious notice of security threats being reported in Indian media and requested the Pakistan government to evaluate players security in India.

"Well being and safety of Pakistan squad is of paramount importance," Zaka emphasized.

The PCB has also reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host Agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

